Academy Sports + Outdoors
East Colonial

9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
11955 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
US
Main Number
(407) 243-2000
(407) 243-2000
Call Now
Get Directions
Map of 11955 E Colonial Dr in Orlando
Get directions to Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11955 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FLGet directions to Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11955 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FLGet directions to Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11955 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FLGet directions to Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11955 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL
Hours of Operation
Store Hours

Store Hours:

Day of the WeekHours
Monday9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sunday9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Convenient Pick Up Options
shopping options
Curbside Pick Up
shopping options
Buy Online Pick Up in Store
shopping options
Most Orders Ready in 2 Hours
Payment Methods
All Major Credit Cards
Apple Pay
Google Pay
Klarna
PayPal
Store Services
View Details
Hunting and Fishing Licenses
Line Spooling
Bore-Sighting + Scope Mounting
Propane Exchange
Product Delivery + Assembly
Carryout Services

Shop Categories

Clearance
Hot Deals
Men's
Women's
Kids'
Outdoors
Sports
Backyard + Recreation
Health + Fitness
Fan Shop
About Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial
About Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial
About Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial

Welcome to Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial, your go-to community sporting goods store destination. We have all the sports gear and outdoor equipment for your next great adventure. Academy knows how important it is to have the right stuff to have the most fun outside and on game day.

Here, you can find everything you need in one place. Our friendly staff can help you choose the right gear for your style of fun. Can't make it in-store? Visit us online and grab what you need! We will shop for you. Simply pick up your items at our store whenever it is convenient for you.

Welcome to Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial, your go-to community sporting goods store destination. We have all the sports gear and outdoor equipment for your next great adventure. Academy knows how important it is to have the right stuff to have the most fun outside and on game day.

Here, you can find everything you need in one place...

Welcome to Academy Sports + Outdoors East Colonial, your go-to community sporting goods store destination. We have all the sports gear and outdoor equipment for your next great adventure. Academy knows how important it is to have the right stuff to have the most fun outside and on game day.

Here, you can find everything you need in one place. Our friendly staff can help you choose the right gear for your style of fun. Can't make it in-store? Visit us online and grab what you need! We will shop for you. Simply pick up your items at our store whenever it is convenient for you.

Shop Your Teams
University of Central Florida
Orlando Magic
Orlando City

Nearby Locations

Find a Location
Find a Location

Stay Connected with Us

Sign Up for Texts

TEXT "MVP" TO 22369
Text to sign up
For Exclusive Offers + More
See Details

Download Our App

Google PlayApp Store
Academy Sports + Outdoors app